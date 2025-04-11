Trump AG Pam Bondi Only Interested In Protecting Teslas

What a sad state of affairs for the DOJ.
By John AmatoApril 11, 2025

Pam Bondi, Trump's new Attorney General, is working as Elon Musk's personal protection unit, only concerning herself with arresting protesters against Tesla dealerships.

Fox News televised another North Korean styled cabinet meeting with Trump and his MAGAts.

BONDI: You also gave us a directive to prosecute the people who are going after Tesla to the fullest extent of the law, some of the greatest police work I've seen.

We've made four arrests. There will be no negotiations at your directive.

They're all looking at 20 years in prison, and within the next 24 hours, you're going to be seeing another huge arrest on a Tesla dealership, President.

And that person will be looking at at least 20 years in prison with no negotiations.

TRUMP: That's great.

That's great.

That will stop it.

Cold.

Thanks.

Republicans have always valued property over people.

20 years in prison for defacing a car is insane, but it's the Trump fascist administration. Meanwhile, actual traitors to the US that attacked the Capitol on January 6th, are considered heroes by Demented Donald and are in need of reparations.

People do not want Elon Musk and the scam unit of DOGE near their private affairs.

Pump and dump one day, protect a piece of metal over humans the next.

It's always money and things. Never people.

