AG Pam Bondi Ends The FBI’s Foreign Influence Task Force For Some Reason

There are at least 25,000 reasons why Pat Bondi wasn't suited for the role of Attorney General. Let's see how that's going so far since Republicans and one Democrat, John Fetterman, put her in office.

The Trump administration’s Justice Department, under the new leadership of Pam Bondi, has disbanded a Biden-era program aimed at seizing the assets of Russian oligarchs as a means to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

And then there's this via MSNBC:

But there’s something else from Bondi’s résumé that set her apart from every other attorney general nominee in American history: The Republican lawyer worked as a lobbyist for foreign governments. In fact, the nation’s chief law enforcement official, as recently as 2020, was a registered foreign agent who was responsible for “personally and substantially” engaging in delivering services for the government of Qatar, according to a consulting agreement filed with the Justice Department. Ordinarily, this isn’t the sort of background one expects to find on a U.S. attorney general’s résumé. Senate Republicans, however, didn’t much care and confirmed Bondi anyway. On Wednesday, Bondi took the oath in the Oval Office — with Trump nearby, looking over her shoulder. Hours later, as NBC News reported, the former foreign agent shuttered her country’s Foreign Influence Task Force. In a little-noticed directive on her first day in office, Attorney General Pam Bondi ordered a halt to a years-old federal law enforcement effort to combat secret influence campaigns by China, Russia and other adversaries that try to curry favor and sow chaos in American politics. Buried on the fourth page of one of 14 policy memos Bondi issued Wednesday, the order disbands the FBI’s Foreign Influence Task Force and pares back enforcement of the Foreign Agents Registration Act, despite years of warnings by U.S. intelligence agencies that foreign malign influence operations involving disinformation were a growing and dangerous threat.

Throughout 2024, officials from the FBI, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency warned that Russia was “the most active threat."

We all knew that Donald's second term would be worse, but the chaos he and his sycophants are creating seems to be coming at us at lightning speed. Donald is destroying America from within, while Bondi is opening the floodgates for foreign influence.