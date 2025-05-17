Trump Admin Made Public Corruption Easier To Get Away With, Again

Just in time to hinder investigations into Donald Trump’s $400 million “gift” jet from Qatar and Attorney General Pam Bondi’s suspiciously-timed, million-dollar Trump Media stock sale, the FBI is disbanding its public corruption squad and re-assigning its members.

From The New York Times:

The squad’s members are likely to be reassigned, potentially asked to do immigration work, and its work is expected to be merged with one of the other corruption units in the bureau’s Washington field office, according to a person familiar with the changes. … The moves, some of the most drastic to date by the F.B.I. director, Kash Patel, could reduce the bureau’s capacity to fulfill one of its core missions: leading major investigations into public corruption cases that have included, among many others, the two federal prosecutions of Mr. Trump led by the special counsel Jack Smith.

It's almost as if Donald Trump is trying to make public corruption great again.

More from The Times:

[Disbanding the FBI unit] follows the decimation of the Justice Department’s public integrity unit, which had its staffing cut from more than two dozen personnel last fall to a skeleton crew of four to six prosecutors now, according to people briefed on the moves. Since returning to office, President Trump has taken other actions to downgrade federal law enforcement’s ability to hold the powerful and well-connected to account. He has granted clemency to political allies, fired those who brought cases against the Capitol rioters, and supported the dismissal of bribery charges against the New York mayor, Eric Adams, which prompted the resignation of prosecutors.

So much for the Musk/Trump administration’s claim to want to eliminate waste, fraud and abuse from the federal government. This administration is all but asking for more taxpayer rip-offs.