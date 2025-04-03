Pam Bondi Seeks 20-year Sentence For Tesla Firebomber

"I've made it clear: if you take part in the wave of domestic terrorism against Tesla properties, we will find you, arrest you, and put you behind bars," Bondi said.
By Ed ScarceApril 3, 2025

Pam Bondi has made it clear alright. Her number one priority (after protecting Trump) is protecting Tesla. Following the Constitution, not so much.

Source: Business Insider

Attorney General Pam Bondi has said the Department of Justice will seek a 20-year prison sentence for a man accused of throwing a firebomb at a Tesla dealership.

Bondi said Monday that Cooper Jo Frederick, who is accused of attacking a Tesla dealership in Loveland, Colorado, on March 7, would face federal charges.

"I've made it clear: if you take part in the wave of domestic terrorism against Tesla properties, we will find you, arrest you, and put you behind bars," Bondi said in a video statement published on X.

Tesla facilities face attacks, vandalism, and protests in a backlash to CEO Elon Musk's political interventions, including championing Donald Trump's cost-cutting agenda with the Department of Government Efficiency.

In a statement on March 14, the Loveland Police Department said Frederick, a Fort Collins resident, was arrested after an "incendiary device was ignited and thrown" at the Tesla dealership, landing between two vehicles.

