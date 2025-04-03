Pam Bondi Seeks 20-year Sentence For Tesla Firebomber

Pam Bondi has made it clear alright. Her number one priority (after protecting Trump) is protecting Tesla. Following the Constitution, not so much.
Source: Business Insider
Attorney General Pam Bondi has said the Department of Justice will seek a 20-year prison sentence for a man accused of throwing a firebomb at a Tesla dealership.
Bondi said Monday that Cooper Jo Frederick, who is accused of attacking a Tesla dealership in Loveland, Colorado, on March 7, would face federal charges.
"I've made it clear: if you take part in the wave of domestic terrorism against Tesla properties, we will find you, arrest you, and put you behind bars," Bondi said in a video statement published on X.
Tesla facilities face attacks, vandalism, and protests in a backlash to CEO Elon Musk's political interventions, including championing Donald Trump's cost-cutting agenda with the Department of Government Efficiency.
In a statement on March 14, the Loveland Police Department said Frederick, a Fort Collins resident, was arrested after an "incendiary device was ignited and thrown" at the Tesla dealership, landing between two vehicles.
— Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) March 31, 2025