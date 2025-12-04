JD Vance Shows His Racist Ass To The World

Flaming racist Vice President J.D. Vance horrifically and idiotically blamed the housing "affordability" crisis facing Americans on the supposed twenty million 'illegal aliens," who somehow had enough money to purchase homes outright when they crossed the border, causing a shortage which caused prices to skyrocket and take those homes away from U.S. citizens.

JD Vance's racism was full on display during the latest creepy Trump Cabinet meeting

VANCE: If you look at every affordability crisis that's confronting the American people today, it is traceable directly to a problem caused by Joe Biden and congressional Democrats.



Why did homes get so unaffordable? Because we had 20 million illegal aliens in this country taking homes that ought by right go to American citizens.

Vance's claims are as preposterous as they are dangerous. If you believe him, how did these illegals buy a home if they have no identification, credit history, Social Security number, work history, etc?

Did they bring the hundreds of thousands of dollars necessary to purchase a home with cash strapped on their backs as they swam across the border?

A Redditor responded, "20 million? So half the population of the greater Los Angeles area? Surely someone would have seen that."

The median cost of a home in Los Angeles is roughly between $980,000 to $1.2 million. Most working class Americans can't afford that, let alone a migrant making bare minimum wage in the fields, in the kitchen, and in the health care industry.

No human is illegal, JD. And the houses are being bought up by corporations, not people coming across the border.

The Trump administration never stops blaming migrants for all their issues.