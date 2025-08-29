JD Vance Hoping Trump Dies To Be President

During a lengthy interview with Fran Chambers of USA Today, Trump's eyeliner expert VP said he's ready to take over if tragedy strikes Donald Trump.

Typically, a Vice President does not stake a claim to the presidency when asked this type of question. It's unseemly.

They will politely move on to another topic, saying they're too focused on the present—especially since the administration has been in office less than eight months.

But not Peter Thiel's bought and paid for VP stooge!

FRAN CHAMBERS: Are you ready to assume the role of Commander-in-Chief, and why should Americans trust you to lead the country? VICE PRESIDENT JD VANCE: Well, I’ve gotten a lot of good on-the-job training in the last 200 days. But also say that the president is in incredibly good health, he’s got incredible energy. And while most of the people who work around the president of the United States are younger than he is, I think that we find that he actually is the last person who goes to sleep, he’s the last person making phone calls at night, and he’s first person who wakes up. And the first person making phone call in the morning. So yes, things can always happen, yes, terrible tragedies happen. But I feel very confident the president of the United States is in good shape, is going to serve out the remainder of his term and do great things for the American people. And if God forbid there’s a terrible tragedy, I can’t think of better on the job training than what I’ve gotten over the last 200 days.

OMG!

With Trump's swollen hands and overall health deteriorating before our eyes, was Vance using thoughts and prayers, and hopes to take out Trump?

Trump has been spewing words for months that a third term is in his wheelhouse.

Demented Donald ain't gonna be happy about this interview.