Trump's Stumbling, Bumbling Attempt To Get In Garbage Truck

Old man MAGA, self-branding as garbage.
By John AmatoNovember 1, 2024

While Fox News' Sean Hannity was glorifying Donald Trump walking up to a garbage truck for an idiotic photo-op, the old man almost didn't make it.

As Hannity was talking, Fox News played footage of Trump gingerly moving towards the truck and then swaying side to side before reaching the door and holding on for dear life.

"And today in Wisconsin, take a look at that," Hannity said as Trump barely made it into a garbage truck branded with his name. Can you say Dukakis moment?

We were, Sean. That would've been something if Donald Dump went head over heels and did a swan dive acting like an a-hole.

It's sickening listening to fluffers like Hannity couch every word he says about Traitor Trump as if he's as elegant as Beyoncé and as brilliant as Richard Feynman.

Of course, we wouldn't want Trump to hurt himself.

That goes without saying.

Tim Walz weighed in:

