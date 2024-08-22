MAGA's Foghorn Leghorn Blurts Garbage On Hannity

After Bill Clinton finished his convention speech, Sean Hannity and Sen. John Kennedy were very perturbed.

Hannity derided Clinton as being "boring" while Foghorn Leghorn played up his phony hick style of talking. Does he think he's funny?

That's how you know Clinton's speech was both true and effective.

HANNITY: Scheduled to be maybe a 12-minute speech, went on and 'I want to keep talking and talking and talking and talking and talking and talking.' Anyway, he droned on, former president Bill Clinton. Anyway, here with reaction our friend Louisiana senator John Kennedy. Uh Senator, we wish you were here in Chicago with us but I'm sure you're happy wherever you are I don't know if you're in Washington or Louisiana [Hannity has no staff? WTF? --eds.]. Let's get your thoughts overall on the convention. KENNEDY: Well, I listened to President Clinton's speech. My mother did not raise a fool, and if she did, Sean, it was one of my brothers. The speech to me was basically a baloney blizzard.

NOLA columnist put out a quiz on April 19, 2019. Who said it: Sen. John Kennedy or Foghorn Leghorn?

The Guardian's Drew Hawkins in New Orleans writes:

“Before he got to the Senate, Kennedy never pretended to be a hick,” said Robert Mann, mass communication professor at Louisiana State University and author of Backrooms and Bayous: My Life in Louisiana Politics. “Instead, he usually acted like the well-educated, affluent person that he is.” Mann said that while Kennedy was a member of the Democratic party during his previous role as the Louisiana state government’s treasurer, he was one of the most outspoken critics of the governor at the time, Bobby Jindal, a Republican. But once he switched parties and entered the national political scene, Kennedy literally changed his tune. “After he got to the Senate and realized that Fox News and its viewers enjoyed his shtick, he went all in on this new persona,” Mann said. “The Kennedy of 2005 or 2008 is a completely different person in style and tone from the one you see today on the TV.”

So Senator Kennedy, who is the person actually spewing a baloney blizzard?

Look in the mirror.