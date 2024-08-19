Mike Lindell Plans To Shave Moustache To Crash DNC

My Pillow CEO thinks he will be incognito.
Mike Lindell Plans To Shave Moustache To Crash DNC
Credit: Screengrab
By John AmatoAugust 19, 2024

My pillow CEO Mike Lindell, a rabid voter fraud conspiracy theorist, told RAV host Ben Bergquam he plans to infiltrate the Democratic National Convention by shaving off his mustache and dressing up like a loon.

LINDELL: I'm going, you think, Ben, you go in incognito, I'm going in, I'm going in incognito, I'm going to be shaving my mustache, everybody, I've only done that one time in my life, and that was when I played John Belushi in some skit, but we're going to be doing that, you can check it out, FrankSpeech.com, everybody, go there, check it out, and you're going to see all the setup when I do it, and by the way, you won't recognize me, Ben.

Lindell was denied credentials to attend (no surprise there). Nevertheless, he believes his undercover mission will be a success!

As successful as his voter fraud commissions were? We can't wait.

What can he accomplish? Sell more pillows? Become a bigger laughing stock than he already is? I'm sure the late-night programs will have a field day with this.

Lindell can shave his 'stache, but he still needs credentials to gain entrance. He can make a scene outside. I imagine he can pay off some delegate to get access to one of the speeches.

That is if he has any liquid assets these days.

