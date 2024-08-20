Steve Kerr To Trump: Night-Night!

Using Stephan Curry's signature theme, Kerr wrapped up a great speech with a message to Trump.
By John AmatoAugust 20, 2024

NBA championship coach Steve Kerr, who just came back from Paris with a gold medal for the USA, gave an incredible speech at the Democratic National Convention.

Putting the cherry on top, Kerr gave a signature ending.

KERR: We're doing our part to build a more perfect union.

That vision is what this campaign is all about.

It's why I'm here tonight, and it's why I'll be getting out every day to help people get out and vote on November 5th, and elect Kamala Harris and Tim Walz as the next president and vice president of the United States, and after the results are tallied that night, we can, in the words of the great Steph Curry, we can tell Donald Trump, night-night!

Thank you!

Night-night, Demented Donald.

What was great was watching Nicolle Wallace and Chris Hayes' joyous reaction to his speech.

