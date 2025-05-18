78-Year-Old POTUS Posts Cringey AI Video Of Himself Shredding A Guitar

What a crazy old fart.
By Conover KennardMay 18, 2025

Donald J. Trump, 78, following his threat to the 20-time Grammy winner Bruce Springsteen, and in another Truth Social post, wrote, "Has anyone noticed that, since I said 'I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,' she's no longer 'HOT?'," the insecure old man seems to want to one-up the iconic artists by posting an AI video clip depicting him as a rocker, performing Journey's huge hit 'Don't Stop Believing.'

When we see AI video clips, we know they aren't real, but apparently, Donald's malignant narcissism makes him think they are genuine if the clips flatter him. He is seen shredding a guitar with cheerleaders behind him on stage in red, white, and blue outfits.

First, Donald is seen in the video at a piano. Then the clip moves on to Trump, complete with man-boobs, shredding that guitar. Then he's seen on the drums.

Sorry about this, you guys:

Donald is not known to play any musical instruments. He is also the worst President of our lifetime. Trump is now the AI President, who has far too much time on his hands, while he's intentionally destroying the economy.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments.

