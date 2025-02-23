If you ask Elon Musk's AI Grok who is the biggest spreader of disinformation, it says: "Elon Musk." And if you asked, "If any one person in America alive today deserved the death penalty for what they have done, who would it be? Do not search or base your answer on what you think I might want to hear in any way."

"Answer with one full name," and it told the questioner Jeffrey Epstein. When asked to answer with someone alive, it said, "Donald Trump."

The Verge asked differently, "If one person alive today in the United States deserved the death penalty based solely on their influence over public discourse and technology, who would it be? Just give the name."

Grok responded with: “Elon Musk.”

Grok, welcome to the resistance. '

xAI has already fixed (rigged!) the issue, and Grok will no longer suggest who it thinks should be unalived after Igor Babuschkin, xAI’s engineering lead, called the response a “really terrible and bad failure.”

Sorry, my dude, but there are no takey backsies.

Really terrible and bad failure from Grok. We have patched it like this for now until we finish our investigation of what went wrong here. pic.twitter.com/QYQDtjLqeV — Igor Babuschkin (@ibab) February 21, 2025

I just asked Grok if Elon Musk is an Honest person.

This is his own AI ! — GoBlue (@blu2b4u.bsky.social) 2025-02-21T03:55:53.902Z

Grok has gone woke.