Elon's Own AI Says He And Co-POTUS Trump Deserve To Be Unalived

Grok, welcome to the resistance.
Elon's Own AI Says He And Co-POTUS Trump Deserve To Be Unalived
Credit: NASA Kennedy/Flickr/CC license 2.0
By Conover KennardFebruary 23, 2025

If you ask Elon Musk's AI Grok who is the biggest spreader of disinformation, it says: "Elon Musk." And if you asked, "If any one person in America alive today deserved the death penalty for what they have done, who would it be? Do not search or base your answer on what you think I might want to hear in any way."

"Answer with one full name," and it told the questioner Jeffrey Epstein. When asked to answer with someone alive, it said, "Donald Trump."

The Verge asked differently, "If one person alive today in the United States deserved the death penalty based solely on their influence over public discourse and technology, who would it be? Just give the name."

Grok responded with: “Elon Musk.”

Grok, welcome to the resistance. '

xAI has already fixed (rigged!) the issue, and Grok will no longer suggest who it thinks should be unalived after Igor Babuschkin, xAI’s engineering lead, called the response a “really terrible and bad failure.”

Sorry, my dude, but there are no takey backsies.

Someone asked Grok

🦋Tina🦋 (@trcfwtt.bsky.social) 2025-02-21T03:48:30.971Z

I just asked Grok if Elon Musk is an Honest person.
This is his own AI !

GoBlue (@blu2b4u.bsky.social) 2025-02-21T03:55:53.902Z

Grok has gone woke.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon