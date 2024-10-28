Elon's Closing Argument? "Kamala Harris Is A C Word"

Elon Musk's PAC ad in support of Donald Trump says "Kamala Harris is a C Word"
Elon's Closing Argument? "Kamala Harris Is A C Word"
By Ed ScarceOctober 28, 2024

Is this really where we want our politics to be? If it is, vote Trump. If not, be an adult and make the right choice.

Source: Mediaite

The PAC founded by billionaire Elon Musk in support of Donald Trump dropped a new ad on Sunday labeling Vice President Kamala Harris “a C word” that America “can’t afford.”

Musk founded America PAC, a super PAC in support of Trump, in July of this year. He’s been speaking at rallies for Trump, including Sunday’s Madison Square Garden rally in New York City.

The ad begins with a “warning” that the ad contains “multiple instances of the ‘C word’” on a bright red warning screen, then moves to the main script, where it is “revealed” that the c-word in question is “communist.”

And the ad in question.

