Elmo's Post Of Harris In Commie Garb Backfires Immediately

Elon Musk, the owner of the Bad App, has gone full MAGA, and I'm sure it has nothing to do with the tax breaks that would be afforded to him if Donald Trump were to win the election. Musk, who is also known as "that stupid fuck," (many people are saying that, believe me), posted a manipulated AI image of Vice President Kamala Harris dressed in red military garb with the communist symbol of the hammer and sickle, thus breaking the rules on the site he's pretty much destroyed.

Well, it's a good place if you want to play footsie with white nationalists, but for decent people, it's broken. Elon responded to a post with an image of Donald that Harris posted, saying, "Donald Trump vows to be a dictator on day one," adding, "We won't let him."

Musk wrote, "You are lying," even though it's on video, then he separately posted the image of Kamala in communist gear, writing, "Kamala vows to be a communist dictator on day one. Can you believe she wears that outfit!??"

That backfired spectacularly.

Can you believe he wears that outfit!? https://t.co/oUQFavPLNg pic.twitter.com/m2QpotuHVG — KT "Special CIA Operation" (@KremlinTrolls) September 2, 2024

Elon vows to be a Nazi dictator on Twitter. Can you believe he wears that outfit!?👇 https://t.co/wR089eWykt pic.twitter.com/UpW6QxNcgg — NATOMickey (@NATOMickey) September 3, 2024

I can play that game too. 😌😂😂😂 https://t.co/bWJD9mc7Hg pic.twitter.com/r43sEoKE7T — Breaking News 4 𝕏 (@BreakingNews4X) September 2, 2024

And he complains other social media including old twitter is run with political bias lmao https://t.co/eRIBOvImpp — Sam (@VagabondOP54) September 2, 2024

“You may not share synthetic, manipulated, or out-of-context media that may deceive or confuse people and lead to harm (“misleading media”). “https://t.co/QEiYwhzI8R https://t.co/zXIPYlOShW — Christian the Expat (@ExpatInSA) September 2, 2024

What he said:

Just straight up disinformation, with no parody label or community note, from the owner of this site & the guy with the most followers.



Anyone who claimed he wouldn’t use this platform to push rightwing conspiracies & help elect Trump must be feeling pretty dumb right now. https://t.co/mcyZbBx4Tr — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 3, 2024

Elmo feigns to be a free-speech absolutist, but he's really just a propaganda-peddling (enter C word here).