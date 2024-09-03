Elmo's Post Of Harris In Commie Garb Backfires Immediately

Elon Musk, the owner of the Bad App, has gone full MAGA, and I'm sure it has nothing to do with the tax breaks that would be afforded to him if Donald Trump were to win the election. Musk, who is also known as "that stupid fuck," (many people are saying that, believe me), posted a manipulated AI image of Vice President Kamala Harris dressed in red military garb with the communist symbol of the hammer and sickle, thus breaking the rules on the site he's pretty much destroyed.
Well, it's a good place if you want to play footsie with white nationalists, but for decent people, it's broken. Elon responded to a post with an image of Donald that Harris posted, saying, "Donald Trump vows to be a dictator on day one," adding, "We won't let him."
Musk wrote, "You are lying," even though it's on video, then he separately posted the image of Kamala in communist gear, writing, "Kamala vows to be a communist dictator on day one. Can you believe she wears that outfit!??"
That backfired spectacularly.
What he said:
Elmo feigns to be a free-speech absolutist, but he's really just a propaganda-peddling (enter C word here).