Trump Insults Ireland And Irish Leader At WH Meeting

Donald Trump made sure to insult Irish leader Michael Martin and Ireland during their bilateral meeting at the White House ahead of St. Patty's day.

Trump, like an idiot, ranted about the pharmaceutical industry being housed in Ireland.

TRUMP: The Press Well, I don't think he looks nervous to me. And if he was nervous, he wouldn't show it. No, I — we do have a massive deficit with Ireland because Ireland was very smart. They took our pharmaceutical companies away from presidents that didn't know what they were doing. And, you know, it's too bad that happened. It's a tremendous job. I give — look, the Irish are smart. You're smart people. And you took our pharmaceutical companies and other companies, but, you know, through taxation and proper taxation. They made it very, very good for companies to move over there. And we had presidents and people that were involved in this that had no idea what they were doing, and they lost big segments of our economy.

It's embarrassing that our allies have to sit there and take ridiculous abuse from a narcissistic asshole, but there it is.

Oliver Willis notes, "Martin tried to diplomatically handle the insult as the two men sat in the Oval Office and patiently explained to Trump that trade between the two countries is a two-way street. Martin noted that more than 700 Irish companies have outposts in the U.S., employing thousands of people, contributing to the domestic economy."