Steve Scalise Whines That Dems Are Being Mean Over Trump's WH Demolition

Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise defended Trump amid backlash over the White House demolition as Americans struggle with rising costs. Of course, Trump needs his tacky ballroom so he can do his little fist-y dance. Scalise says it's being funded privately, though he didn't mention that the individuals forking over $250 million for the vanity project are buying access to the White House. A pledge form suggested that donors could be eligible for "recognition" for their contributions.

"And not only did he say we were going to build a great ballroom that we can host these events, he funded it privately," Scalise said. "He put up some of his own money, and you would think, well, gee whiz, at least they can agree to that. They don't even, it's not even taxpayer money. It's going to be a permanent renovation that'll enhance the White House for all future presidents."

"What does every Democrat say?" he continued. "They say no to that. They say no to everything he does because they just are angry about the results of the election from last year."

"They're upset with the American people because the American people said we want somebody who's going to wake up every day and say, how can I solve Middle East peace?" he said. "I'm not going to take no for an answer. I'm not going to take the old failed ways of doing it for an answer. I'm going to figure out a way to go do it, and he does."

"How do I work to help improve the lives of Americans?" he added. "He goes and finds a way to say yes, and because he says yes, Democrats find a way to say no. It's a disgrace."

Everything he just said is a lie. Trump can't even get his party to negotiate with Democrats on healthcare, so Republicans shut the government down. And because Mr. Art of the Deal shut down the government, SNAP benefits are being halted in some states. Grocery prices are fucking outrageous right now. Housing costs are increasing nationally. So, tell me, Scalise: how exactly is he helping the American people?

Speaking of anger over election results, Arizona’s attorney general has sued the US House of Representatives over House Speaker Mike Johnson’s refusal to seat a Democratic Arizona member of Congress.

As for Trump's "Middle East peace" deal, the ceasefire has been marred by repeated violations from both sides, including Israeli airstrikes and Hamas aggression. On "future presidents," a lot of us aren't even sure we'll have a legitimate election again. After all, he's trying to rig the midterms, and Republicans have been eager to help.

And Republicans were mad about Michelle Obama's vegetable garden. Go fuck yourself, Scalise.