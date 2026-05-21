Newsmax Host On Cuba: 'Sounds Like A False Flag Operation'

Rep James Comer joined Newsmax's Rob Finnerty, who grilled him over Cuba.

Finnerty talked about the sanctions, the indictment of the all but dead Raúl Castro, and all the saber-rattling coming from the Trump regime. He then asked Comer how these threats against Cuba jive with America First, especially after Venezuela and Cuba, and Americans struggling with gas and food prices.

Comer then prattled on about how Cuba was a strategic threat to the United States and had been for decades, that the Cuban people wanted regime change, yada, yada, yada. It was all the same shit that they said about Iran regurgitated for Cuba.

Finnerty then confronted Comer on whether he was buying into the bullshit he was peddling, and if he thought Cuba was a threat. Comer's response was so laughable that it calls for a spit take. What came after all but guaranteed the spit take:

COMER: If, if some country went in and loaded Cuba with the same drones that Iran had, when we first started bombing Iran, then yes, I think it could be a threat. I don't think that's there. I know John Radcliffe has been on the ground. The CIA is on the ground as we speak, talking to the Cuban officials. I really don't think, Rob, it'll get to any type of military action, but the president's threatening that he's increased sanctions on Cuba. I don't know how many more sanctions the Cubans can take, especially after what happened in Venezuela. The Cuban American population clearly supports what the president's doing in Cuba; thus far, it hasn't cost any tax dollars other than to send a few diplomats to Cuba. But at the end of the day, I think that we've got to be on guard because of the new types of warfare that's out there with these new drones and this new technology. We're seeing it play out in Iran. FINNERTY: I understand that Axios had a report this week that the US is concerned. I'm sure you saw this about a possible Cuba drone strike on Florida, and I'll be honest, Mr. Chairman, I know that you've got the security clearance to know more about this, but to me, this just sounds like we're trying to make the case to attack Cuba. I don't buy it. It sounds like a false flag operation.

Geez, when you lose Newsmax, you know you've gone to the well too many times.

Comer offered comments, hoping it can be resolved diplomatically and without further bloodshed. Comer knows, as well as the rest of us, that what will happen in Cuba, and when it will happen, depends completely on any new developments in the Trumpstein files and the Orange Sphincter's ever-downward-spiraling poll numbers.