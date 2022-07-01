Trump's Just Mad Cassidy Hutchinson Got Such Good Ratings

WASHINGTON — More than 13 million Americans tuned in to watch bombshell testimony from a former White House aide this week, making the Jan. 6 committee’s latest hearing its second-most-viewed thus far. -- L.A. Times

A worried Trump gave an interview to Newsmax yesterday to attack Cassidy Hutchinson, calling her testimony to the Jan. 6th committee "absolutely crazy."

"This committee is, a lot of people say, illegally formed," Trump said.

"When you look at what they're doing, and you look at what they're saying, what they're doing to the country, the good news is, a lot of people aren't watching. A lot of people aren't listening to it, but they're trying to do real harm."

"This lady, yesterday — is there something wrong with her?" Trump said. "She said I jumped from a car, I started strangling a Secret Service agent? I grabbed the steering wheel of a car? Said I wanted guns at my rally? I didn't want guns. I have to speak, too."

It was the usual rambling word salad.

"I was going down to Florida with a group of people. A great group of people, patriots, her name was thrown out there and they said, 'Keep away from her.' They said bad things about her."

Sure they did.

"She's making up stories, one after another, and the craziest of all was that I tried to commandeer a car with Secret Service agents, telling them to take us down to the Capitol. It was totally false, that a person can get away with it."

And he was very upset that the media didn't acknowlege she was "discredited." (As in, their talking points didn't have the desired effect.)