'Get Over It': Newsmax Host Shocked People Are Complaining About Cost Of Eggs

Donald vowed to “immediately bring prices down, starting on day one” of his presidency, and on Truth Social, he specifically mentioned egg prices and grocery items while blaming Joe Biden. He also said, "We will make America affordable again because the prices are too high." He mentioned that that will happen "on day one."

Instead, the prices for gas, groceries, cars, and eggs are skyrocketing. But Newsmax host Rob Finnerty said that Trump “can't magically lower gas prices, mortgage rates, food prices, inflation, or egg prices," and that you should "get over it," Media Matters reports.

After bashing Democrats, including Nancy Pelosi, Finnerty said that Donald isn't a "magical wizard."

"It's also important to point out that Donald Trump is not some magical wizard," he said. It took Joe Biden 48 months to ruin the country. Donald Trump can't just fix it in 48 days. He's not a wizard. He can't magically lower gas prices, mortgage rates, food prices, inflation, or egg prices."

"And to Democrats worried about egg prices today, get over it," he added. "And why weren't you worried about the prices of everything else when your guy was in the Oval Office? Why suddenly now? And why egg prices?"

Donald, not Biden, claimed he would bring down the cost of eggs on "day one," Finnerty can't blame Trump's big mouth on Biden. President Biden's economy was remarkably good, and we recovered economically after Trump bungled his response to the pandemic. Biden on average had the lowest unemployment rate and highest real hourly wages for production & non-supervisory workers among presidents going back to 1964.

Former President Barack Obama gifted his successor, Donald Trump, with a healthy economy, but when he left office in disgrace, he had a negative job number. Now that Trump is presented with a strong economy again, he's blowing it, and he's only been in office for a short time.

With Trump rolling out tariffs, deportations, and cuts to federal agencies that monitor food safety and the spread of viruses, prices will continue to rise. And the Dow Jones has fallen by 1,624.08 points in just five days. MAGA!

Sit down, Finnerty. Americans are sick of this gaslighting bullshit. The numbers don't lie, but this guy does: