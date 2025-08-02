Newsmax Comes *This Close* To Outing GOP Probes As Fake News

Newsmax is for people who think Fox is too liberal. And yes, "Finnerty" is Dollar Store "Hannity."

But before we get to the near-self-own by Newsmax's Rob Finnerty, please note that ghost-of-Roger-Ailes-approved blonde guest panelist and "commentary editor" for the Moonie Times Kelly Sadler is crossing her bare thighs under a glass desk.

...and she is VERY UPSET ABOUT THE DEEP STATE!

Seriously, the ghost of Roger Ailes could sue for copyright infringement.

But the juicy bit comes from the host himself, who nearly gives the game away on fake Republican investigations that are clearly designed as content generators for right-wing shows like his. To the extent that these fake investigations leak into the public consciousness, they damage Democratic candidates. But Republican viewers of Newsmax want more! Which is why Finnerty has to hint at...Barack Obama in handcuffs! Video and transcript via Media Matters:

ROB FINNERTY: People have criticized James Comer, alright? Who's been in charge of Oversight for a while now. People have criticized Jim Jordan because for whatever reason, it seems like Republicans get weak in the knees when it comes to actually going beyond investigation and recommending something to Department of Justice. I think Comer played a role in Kamala losing the race and Joe Biden getting out of the race, ultimately. I think they've done a great job, and I think they need to keep their foot on the gas because I think they are the first Republicans that are actually relentlessly pursuing the truth. And it's not easy. Republicans want it like tomorrow. I want to see Barack Obama dragged out of his Martha's Vineyard mansion in handcuffs. I don't think it's going to happen tomorrow. But look, this stuff we are now — they are building a case methodically. And it could end there... It could end with arrests, indictments, people in leg irons.

Sure, Rob. Except everything the Republican House Oversight Committee does is bullshit performed solely to hurt Democrats' election chances.

Benghazi, Solyndra, Whitewater, Burisma, Hunter Biden's laptop, Hillary Clinton's Christmas Card list, Biden crime family, Green 'cartels," NPR Bias, NONE of these "investigations" lead to anything but a lot of Fox/Newsmax segments. Comer is currently holding major investigations into the Biden administration while holding off with limited success, investigations into Jeffrey Epstein.

Newsmax didn't even mention Trump's best friend for 25 years, Jeffrey Epstein, once in this segment. I wonder why.