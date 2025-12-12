Broligarchy Ass-Kisser Trump Signs EO To Prevent AI Regulation

The tactic would face considerable court challenges because the Constitution gives states wide leeway to pass laws on issues not covered by federal legislation.
By Susie MadrakDecember 12, 2025

Dementia Don signed an executive order yesterday directing the federal government to sue states that attempt to any limits on artificial intelligence technology deemed to undermine the “global AI dominance” of the United States, further kissing tech bro ass even though politicians on both sides of the aisle are pushing back. Via the Washington Post:

The order directs the Justice Department to sue states for bills the White House decides contradict its policy of maintaining a “minimally burdensome” regulatory framework for AI. Legal experts have said the tactic would face considerable court challenges because the Constitution gives states wide leeway to pass laws on issues not covered by federal legislation.

The order also directs federal agencies to look into withholding funding for states that pass their own laws and asks the White House advisers on technology to draft new legislation that would formalize the preemption of state AI laws through Congress.

“Until such a national standard exists, however, it is imperative that my Administration takes action to check the most onerous and excessive laws emerging from the States that threaten to stymie innovation,” the order said. It singles out a Colorado law that seeks to protect citizens against discrimination by algorithms that tech industry lobbyists have also targeted.

During the signing ceremony, Trump said AI was already leading to medical breakthroughs and that the U.S. needed a thriving industry to compete geopolitically with China. He also said endangering the industry’s growth could hurt the U.S. economy.

Discussion

