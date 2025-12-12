Hundreds Quarantined In South Carolina Measles Outbreak

We're going backward in so many things, it's hard to keep track.
By Susie MadrakDecember 12, 2025

There's so much political news out of Washington that this got lost in the shuffle. Measles can do so much long-term damage to kids, let alone kill them. These churches that encourage members not to get vaccinated need some kind of public reckoning, because they affect everyone around them, not just their members. Via the New York Times:

More than 250 people who were exposed to measles, including dozens of unvaccinated school-aged children, are quarantining in South Carolina as the state wrestles to contain an outbreak that has sickened more than 110 people.

The outbreak comes during what has already been one of the worst years for the virus since it was declared eliminated in the United States more than two decades ago.

Cases have been centered in Spartanburg County, along the northern border of the state, and the virus appears to be widely spreading through the community: People have been exposed at a church, a health care building and several schools.

The outbreak, which started in October, shows no signs of slowing, likely because of the county’s “lower-than-hoped-for vaccination coverage,” Dr. Linda Bell, South Carolina’s state epidemiologist, said at a news conference on Wednesday.

In the 2024-25 school year, about 90 percent of students in Spartanburg County had all of the required childhood immunizations, including the measles, mumps and rubella shot. That’s slightly below the national average and below the 95 percent target that experts consider necessary to stem the spread of measles.

Many of the schools with students in quarantine have vaccination rates that dip well below 90 percent, according to state data.

The measles outbreak in South Carolina is “accelerating” with no end in sight following Thanksgiving and other large gatherings, state health officials say.

NBC News (@nbcnews.com) 2025-12-10T22:20:08Z

Many Americans are far more scared of imaginary vaccine complications than they are of real disease complications.

(@fredolives.bsky.social) 2025-12-11T02:35:24.126Z

Trump’s Christmas present to South Carolina is measles? Great.
www.washingtonpost.com/health/2025/...

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (@whitehouse.senate.gov) 2025-12-11T21:54:18.754Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon