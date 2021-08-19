Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

South Carolina County Republican Chair Dies From COVID

Greenville County Republican Party leader Pressley Stutts died Thursday morning after battling COVID-19 for nearly a month.
By Ed Scarce
South Carolina County Republican Chair Dies From COVID
Image from: Twitter/Facebook

A long excruciating death that was also completely unnecessary and pointless. Pressley Stutts was almost certainly unvaccinated, as he's spent the entire pandemic railing against masks and later the vaccine itself. Stutts wrote on Facebook just last week that he was "cautiously optimistic" he'd beat it after weeks in the hospital. But he didn't. He was 64-years-old.

Source: Greenville News

Greenville County Republican Party leader Pressley Stutts died Thursday morning after battling COVID-19 for nearly a month.

Stutts' death was confirmed by Dan Harvell, who represents the Anderson County Republican Party on the South Carolina Republican Party's executive committee.
...
Stutts and his wife were rushed to the hospital Aug. 1 after his oxygen levels dropped. "The COVID has created double pneumonia in my lungs," he said in a Facebook post at the time.

He further said in his post that as a proponent for "freedom and liberty," no one should be forced to wear a mask and get vaccinated.

Like many of these people, Stutts railed against mask and vaccine mandates both on Facebook and social media, but also in protests. When Kamala Harris came to South Carolina, Stutts organized a protest.

In June, when U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris visited Greenville to encourage more vaccination in the state, Stutts stood outside with a group of more than 100 people and protested amid scores of waving American flags and posters.

They were protesting against vaccine and mask requirements.

"People should be free to get the vaccines they want. Free not to get it. But what's happening now is that there's a discrimination starting to take place,” he told The Greenville News.

Last September, in a protest that Stutts organized, he said this to WIS-TV:

“You know what? People die every day. They die of car accidents, they die of flu, they die of all types of other diseases, but I’m not putting the economy above anybody’s life. Everybody’s life is sacred, but we don’t know if all 3,000 of those lives that have been reported have actually died from COVID because we can’t trust the numbers,” Stutts said in reference to the nearly 3,000 lives DHEC says have died as a result of coronavirus.

I guess today was Pressley Stutts' day to die.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team