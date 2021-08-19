South Carolina County Republican Chair Dies From COVID

A long excruciating death that was also completely unnecessary and pointless. Pressley Stutts was almost certainly unvaccinated, as he's spent the entire pandemic railing against masks and later the vaccine itself. Stutts wrote on Facebook just last week that he was "cautiously optimistic" he'd beat it after weeks in the hospital. But he didn't. He was 64-years-old.

Greenville County Republican Party leader Pressley Stutts died Thursday morning after battling COVID-19 for nearly a month. Stutts' death was confirmed by Dan Harvell, who represents the Anderson County Republican Party on the South Carolina Republican Party's executive committee.

Stutts and his wife were rushed to the hospital Aug. 1 after his oxygen levels dropped. "The COVID has created double pneumonia in my lungs," he said in a Facebook post at the time. He further said in his post that as a proponent for "freedom and liberty," no one should be forced to wear a mask and get vaccinated.

Like many of these people, Stutts railed against mask and vaccine mandates both on Facebook and social media, but also in protests. When Kamala Harris came to South Carolina, Stutts organized a protest.

In June, when U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris visited Greenville to encourage more vaccination in the state, Stutts stood outside with a group of more than 100 people and protested amid scores of waving American flags and posters. They were protesting against vaccine and mask requirements. "People should be free to get the vaccines they want. Free not to get it. But what's happening now is that there's a discrimination starting to take place,” he told The Greenville News.

Last September, in a protest that Stutts organized, he said this to WIS-TV:

“You know what? People die every day. They die of car accidents, they die of flu, they die of all types of other diseases, but I’m not putting the economy above anybody’s life. Everybody’s life is sacred, but we don’t know if all 3,000 of those lives that have been reported have actually died from COVID because we can’t trust the numbers,” Stutts said in reference to the nearly 3,000 lives DHEC says have died as a result of coronavirus.

I guess today was Pressley Stutts' day to die.

