Republicans Playing Reagan's 'Welfare Queen Game' On Medicaid Recipients

Republican Congressman Keith Self tried to defend Medicaid cuts in the House by lying and saying Medicaid recipients are deadbeats.

Most Medicaid recipients are working, but don't make enough money to pay for healthcare for them and their families.

Berating Medicaid recipients is cruel and an unjust punishment coming from rich scumbags in Congress and their wealthy media enablers that want to reward themselves with tax cuts while sacrificing healthcare for the working class.

Rep. Self aired his lying remarks on Fox Business.

SELF: Let's just take Medicaid. If we can get able-bodied adults who can work, who should work, who need to contribute to the economy off of Medicaid and let Medicaid be spent on the people that it is meant for—pregnant women, young, elderly, disabled—that would clean up the program—fraud, waste and abuse, probably waste. I'm not sure there's—there's certainly fraud, but this is simply waste in the program. We're not reshaping it.



No one would lose benefits who should be on the program. Right. And importantly, when they use scare tactics to say we're cutting benefits, we're only trying to get able-bodied adults working. Yeah. HOST: And should is the operative word there because the program has been expanded and many people who should not be on it are on it, and that's a huge problem.

Let's see what fucking liars these two are

This is from the Medicaid website:

Low-income families, qualified pregnant women and children, and individuals receiving Supplemental Security Income (SSI) are examples of mandatory eligibility groups. The Affordable Care Act established a new methodology for determining income eligibility for Medicaid, which is based on Modified Adjusted Gross Income (MAGI). MAGI is used to determine financial eligibility for Medicaid, CHIP, and premium tax credits and cost sharing reductions available through the health insurance marketplace. By using one set of income counting rules and a single application across programs, the Affordable Care Act made it easier for people to apply and enroll in the appropriate program. MAGI is the basis for determining Medicaid income eligibility for most children, pregnant women, parents, and adults. The MAGI-based methodology considers taxable income and tax filing relationships to determine financial eligibility for Medicaid.

The amount of fraud they would need to find is unimaginable ant not in our reality.

It's a scam.

Even if Republicans disagree with Medicaid's requirements had a chance under Trump's first term to do something about it and they did nothing.

They need to destroy working class families to serve the millionaire class.

Crooks, liars, cheats and criminals are now in charge of these programs.