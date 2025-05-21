Brian Kilmeade Lies: Medicaid Recipients Do Not Receive Money

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade repeated the often-used lies that Medicaid recipients are getting free money because they're lazy and don't want to work.

That is a lie.

Medicaid recipients do not receive checks, direct deposits, or cash cards. The funds go directly to the healthcare system, which provides much-needed healthcare to the workforce.

Medicaid was expanded because millions of people couldn't afford decent health care for their families.

Republicans portray poor people with this particular health insurance, for which they are eligible, as welfare queens, degenerates, and unemployed miscreants.

Fox News and the MAGA cult will say anything to destroy Medicaid in service of Trump's tax cuts to the rich.

Here is an example of this. Fox Business host Jackie DeAngelis joined in this liefest.

KILMEADE: Right, and Medicaid got way too big because Barack Obama made Obamacare and all those states got the free money — DEANGELIS: Correct. KILMEADE: And now all of the sudden Medicaid doesn't look like it was supposed to and it is 95% financed by the federal government, it's supposed to be a state program. DEANGELIS: Yes. And the longer we leave it that way, the more permanent that becomes. KILMEADE: Right because people get addicted to the free money. DEANGELIS: Correct.

Brian, if states are "addicted" to the free money, please notice that many red states weren't willing to take that 90% federal coverage because paying 10% to cover their working poor was TOO MUCH.

The US loves Obamacare overall. Insurance companies can't enforce lifetime caps on coverage. Basic care is covered. And hospitals are held accountable for outcomes.

And Medicaid is expanded to help the working poor have access to a doctor.

Many hospitals in red and blue states depend on federal funds to stay open because millions of people couldn't afford healthcare without Medicaid.

Why does Fox News hate hospitals?