Incoherent Trump Lies About Ripping Medicaid From Millions

Craven Senate and House Republicans have been lying that the estimated 11.8 million people who will be kicked off Medicaid because of tax cuts to the wealthy are lazy, good-for-nothing losers, not worthy of the program, and are classified as waste, fraud, and abuse.

You know that's a bald-faced lie.

The MAGA GOP never explains to anyone who is a fraud and the number of those who committed these offenses that they must punish.

Demented Donald blew the lie apart when he was asked if all 11.8 million people losing healthcare from the Big Ugly bill are from waste, fraud, and abuse.

This answer will make you hurl.

REPORTER: And just to be clear, on the Medicaid cuts, you've promised not to cut Medicaid, said this is all just targeting waste, fraud, and abuse. Are you saying that the estimated 11.8 million people who could lose their health coverage, that is all waste, fraud, and abuse?



TRUMP: No, I'm not saying that. I'm saying it's going to be a very much smaller number than that, and that number will be waste, fraud, and abuse. And if you look, they took a much more liberal stance on the Medicaid situation than they could have. They had a tough stance and a weak stance. They took not a very strong stance on that to start off. And it's waste, fraud, and abuse, and everybody wants that covered.

You see, democrats had a weak stance and a tough stance at the same time.

What's the fucking number?

You're the president screwing over millions of people.

Trump is so fucking incoherent it's sickening. Republicans didn't attack Medicaid before Trump wanted to cut taxes for billionaires and torture those less fortunate to do so.

REPORTER: What number is that? What analysis are you seeing? TRUMP: I'm not seeing a number, but I know it's much less than the number you gave. And we really were very, very cognizant of three things, Social Security, we're going to take care of it beautifully, Medicare and Medicaid. And we are going to save it, whereas the Democrats are going to, you won't have it. They will destroy Medicare and Medicaid, and they have to because their numbers don't work. So it's not going to happen. They're the ones that have destroyed, they have made it so bad already, they're going to make it a lot worse.



But now we'll be in charge, so we're going to have no problem with Medicaid or Medicare or Social Security.

Democrats defend these safety nets; Democrats created those programs.

President Biden forced these jackals to say they would never touch them during his SOTU.

As soon as Trump was sworn in, he started drooling to fuck over most of the country to enrich himself and his donors.

Trump is so mentally impaired that he jumps from not knowing who the cheats are, not knowing any numbers, to claiming he's going to save Medicare or Social Security, too.