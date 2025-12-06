Trump's Racist Attack On Ilhan Omar Revives A Debunked Conspiracy

Donald Trump went on a racist tirade against Minnesota Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar, and then claimed she married her brother, which is a long-debunked conspiracy.

Someone needs his nap time and his binky.

JD Vance's racism about migrants eating dogs has caught Somalians in its crosshairs, and it's frightening. Trump is also attacking the country of Somalia because Rep. Omar immigrated from there. She's got the wrong skin color and is a woman, which is Trump's preferred target.

Q: The Mayor of Minneapolis, Jacob Frey, is saying that he's actually proud to have the largest Somali community in the country, and his police chief is also saying that he might. TRUMP: Well, he's a fool. Q: Well, his police chief is also saying he might. I wouldn't be proud to have the largest Somalian. Look at their nation. Look how bad their nation is. It's not even a nation. It's just people walking around killing each other. Look, these Somalians have taken billions of dollars out of our country. They've taken billions and billions of dollars.

What does the economic state of Somalia have to do with Rep. Omar or these immigrants?

Nothing. He's the worst racist in this country because he lives in the White House.

Nothing is off the table with Trump when it comes to smearing those he dislikes.

TRUMP: hey have a representative, Ilhan Omar, who they say married her brother. It's a fraud. She tries to deny it now, but you can't really deny it because, you know, it just happened. She shouldn't be allowed to be a Congresswoman, and I'm sure people are looking at that. And she should be thrown the hell out of our country.

Trump is a degenerate, nasty piece of excrement. The smear that she married her brother is despicable and has been debunked by Associated Press, Reuters, Snopes, PolitiFact, and the Star Tribune for many years.

Trump should be sued for defamation.

The people of Minnesota elected her, like the American way.

Trump despises the US Constitution more than any other president in history. Ilhan Omar followed the laws of this country and the Constitution to get where she is today.

She wasn't convicted of 34 felonies, nor did she pal around with the leader of a pedophile ring and sex trafficker.

Rep. Omar's response was perfect.

I didn’t but is your President a pedophile? https://t.co/dI5RGu4y2o — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) December 3, 2025