Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Rep. Ilhan Omar Claps Back At Trump's Racist Diatribe

This moronic imbecile attacks Rep. Omar, believing that she was running Somalia when she was an eight-year-old child.
By John Amato
2 hours ago by Frances Langum
Views:

Trump the Dummy made an ignorant and racist attack on Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) during his campaign rally in Pennsylvania Wednesday morning.

Trump apparently isn't aware that Omar came to the US as an eight-year-old.

This current so-called president who acts younger than that, like a whiny baby, most of the time.

At his rally outside Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Trump went on a racist diatribe against what he calls "AOC +3," the young left-wing recently-elected Democratic women of color.

Not a shock there, since he's done it many times before.

After bashing Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez over her college credentials (which he is too stupid to realize is a joke against himself), Trump said, "How about Omar of Minnesota."

His non-mask wearing MAGA fools booed immediately.

"She's telling us how to run our country."

It's her country too and she's a U.S. Congresswoman. That's her job.

But you know racists gotta racist.

Trump yelled, "How did you do where you came from? How is your country doing?"

Rep. Omar has been a US citizen for 20 years and she fled Somalia with her family when she was a child.

"She's telling us how to run our country."

This moronic imbecile attacks Rep. Omar when she was eight years old, fleeing a bloody war in Somalia.

Morning Joe responded to his disgusting attack, "As if it's not her country, because like Donald Trump's mother and like Donald Trump's grandparents, [Omar] was an immigrant to America."

Rep. Omar responded.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Crowd Gives Rep. Ilhan Omar A Hero's Welcome

Crowd Gives Rep. Ilhan Omar A Hero's Welcome

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota was greeted with cheers and open arms as she arrived at the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport following increased attacks from President Trump and chants of "Send her back!" (Star Tribune)
Jul 18, 2019
By Ed Scarce

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.