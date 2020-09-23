Rep. Ilhan Omar Claps Back At Trump's Racist Diatribe

Trump the Dummy made an ignorant and racist attack on Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) during his campaign rally in Pennsylvania Wednesday morning.

Trump apparently isn't aware that Omar came to the US as an eight-year-old.

This current so-called president who acts younger than that, like a whiny baby, most of the time.

At his rally outside Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Trump went on a racist diatribe against what he calls "AOC +3," the young left-wing recently-elected Democratic women of color.

Not a shock there, since he's done it many times before.

After bashing Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez over her college credentials (which he is too stupid to realize is a joke against himself), Trump said, "How about Omar of Minnesota."

His non-mask wearing MAGA fools booed immediately.

"She's telling us how to run our country."

It's her country too and she's a U.S. Congresswoman. That's her job.

But you know racists gotta racist.

Trump yelled, "How did you do where you came from? How is your country doing?"

Rep. Omar has been a US citizen for 20 years and she fled Somalia with her family when she was a child.

This moronic imbecile attacks Rep. Omar when she was eight years old, fleeing a bloody war in Somalia.

Morning Joe responded to his disgusting attack, "As if it's not her country, because like Donald Trump's mother and like Donald Trump's grandparents, [Omar] was an immigrant to America."

Rep. Omar responded.

Firstly, this is my country & I am a member of the House that impeached you.



Secondly, I fled civil war when I was 8. An 8-year-old doesn’t run a country even though you run our country like one. https://t.co/zcKKjdC8ju — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) September 23, 2020