Trump Urges Rally Crowd Against Rep. Ilhan Omar With 'Send Her Back!' Chant

You may shoot me with your words,

You may cut me with your eyes,

You may kill me with your hatefulness,

But still, like air, I’ll rise.



-Maya Angelou

It's so exhausting. The constant hate, the manipulation, the lust for violence he taps into. He's such a pig, and such a loser. Anyone who has to lie and cheat his way into power has the Big L permanently tattooed on his forehead.

Martin Luther King Jr fought for equality and knew this country could do better and this is how white folks responded. This is the same energy conservatives are using towards @IlhanMN, with the "SEND HER BACK" chants.

When my kids were in college, they'd say, "You were so lucky to be alive during the 60s and 70s, when everyone was so politically aware and so much was happening." I'd say, "You'd don't understand what it was like. It was horrible. The country was being torn apart."

Congratulations, kids. It's finally your turn.

I have covered fascist rallies and Trump rallies.



I have covered fascist rallies and Trump rallies.

This Trump rally was a fascist rally.

Nobody who goes to work at the White House tomorrow should ever be hired for another job.

Spare me the next week of GOP thought pieces about how "send her back" is the highest form of patriotism.

You should be denouncing @realDonaldTrump's racism, not celebrating it. You should be saying that a mob chanting "send her back" about any American, much less a member of Congress, does not reflect Tar Heel values. You are not fit to represent my state.

May be the most despicable thing I've seen in politics in my life. He has removed the hood & any muthafucka that still supports him is just as racist.



This. Is. Not. Normal.



Trump supporters break out in "send her back!" after a litany of lies.

And then, see what he does here? Makes a veiled allusion to Eric Garner, who was no doubt directed by Trump to shut down the DoJ prosecution into the cops who killed him. Isn't that adorable.