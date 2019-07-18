Shep Smith Fact-Checks Trump's Lies About Rally Chant

Earlier today, Donald Trump was asked specifically about the rallygoers who shouted "Send her back!" as a response to his rant about her and how anti-semitic and America-hating he says she is.

If you could wrap up excrement in a way that would barely cover it, that would be Trump's answer. "I didn't like it," he says. That's a lie. He loved it. But then he lied some more, telling reporters that he "began speaking very quickly."

He didn't. There were 13 full seconds during which the crowd shouted wildly, drunk with the idea of sending the hated Black Muslim Congresswoman back to the country from which she had sought asylum as a child in the United States. They were consumed with it, and he basked in it.

In the video above, we've edited out the replay of his lies about Rep. Omar and his abusive demand that she needs to be more positive about this country. As long as this man is President, she has no reason whatsoever to be positive about much of anything. At any rate, it's a waste of your time and is factless bloviating, so we eliminated it.

Shep Smith and even John Roberts were both excellent at fact-checking and accurately summarizing the racist abusive fck's remarks.

"He said he spoke very quickly," Smith said. "We're going to play it again."

The tape rolls.

"He paused, let them say it at least seven more times, and when they finished, he went again," Smith said. "That's a fact."

I wish they would talk about the children who were at this rally, the multigenerational hatred formed and nurtured with Trump smugly standing at the podium, basking in the cultlike devotion. It's a formula for cementing racist views for another generation or two, and it's despicable. But at least they fact-checked. That's a start.