Fox Legal Contributor Reminds Host: 'Because It's The Law'

Damn, how that pesky US Constitution mucks up the works
By John AmatoMarch 25, 2025

Fox host Julie Banderas supported a new GOP bill from Rep. Issa which would strip district courts of the ability to reining in unconstitutional and illegal actions from any president and after bashing the judge Judge Boasberg, Andy McCarthy had to remind her that his actions were based on "the law."

BANDERAS: The president's agenda, "No Rogue rulings act," would limit the scope of nationwide injunctions by preventing federal judges from issuing anything that extends beyond parties directly involved in a case.

Trenda Aragua, this is a violent gang that are considered terrorists. So then why would anyone in their right mind do anything to prevent their deportation?

MCCARTHY: Because we have a legal infrastructure that after 9-11 gave terrorists access to the federal courts and that was developed by the Supreme Court.

So district court judges and circuit court judges are bound to follow those rulings, even if they don't like them and think they're dumb rulings.

I'm almost 100% sure than any other Fox News legal analyst would've attacked Judge Boasberg instead of actually commenting on what our laws tell us.

MAGAts want to suspend all legal rulings in favor of Trump's immorality, cruelty and criminality.

Fox host railing against Judge Boasberg: "Why would anyone in their right mind do anything to prevent their deportation?"

Fox legal contributor (basically): Uhhh, because it's the law

Lis Power (@lispower.bsky.social) 2025-03-24T15:35:36.071Z

