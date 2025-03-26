MAGA Still Wants To Ban Chemtrails

I don't want to say that the MAGA/MAHA gang is stupid as hell, but that's only because it's so self-evident.

The old but still favorite conspiracy theory about chemtrails is on the rise again, and this time they mean business:

In reality, he explained, people are seeing jet contrails, which is just "water vapor condensing around that airline exhaust in certain clouds, cloudless, very cold days. And you see that from some planes and not others, depending on the conditions." Nonetheless, he said, the conspiracy theory persists — and it's driving real-world policy now, including legislation introduced in Alabama and Florida, who are "talking about language to ban any kind of chemical spraying overhead, either for geoengineering or any other purposes." "This is really amplified by RFK Jr., the Health and Human Services Secretary, who put out on X that 'These efforts to ban geoengineering our climate by dousing our citizens, our waterways and landscapes with toxins. This is a movement every MAGA — Make America Healthy Again — person needs to support. HHS will do its part.' This doesn't exist. There is no spraying of any chemicals to control the weather in any way."

To be honest, I kind of hope this plays out a little bit, just to see how they propose to enforce a chemtrail ban. Are they going to send cops up in helicopters to cuff the chemtrails? Will ICE grab them and deport them back to wherever they came from? At least the ridiculousness of this should provide a few laughs to distract from the rest of the shitshow going on around us.