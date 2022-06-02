JD Vance Wants To Ban Pornogrpahy

This is another symptom of Christian nationalism infecting our public discourse.
Credit: Getty Images: Drew Angerer
By John AmatoJune 2, 2022

The extremist Ohio Senate nominee for the GOP told Crisis Magazine back in August of 2021 that pornography should be banned because it's stopping people from getting married and having kids.

Speaking with the Catholic publication, Vance said this via Huff Post.

“I think the combination of porn, abortion have basically created a lonely, isolated generation that isn’t getting married, they’re not having families, and they’re actually not even totally sure how to interact with each other,” Vance said in a newly unearthed interview with Crisis Magazine from August 2021.

This has been the typical response by Republicans, who always feel threatened by the changing demographics in the US. Their solution outside of out-right racism and xenophobia (that Trump embraced) is to scream for Republicans to get married and procreate like bunnies.

Senators like Josh Hawley constantly complain about the de-masculinity of men, although they never say how that happened to men. Only it's the Democratic Party's fault. Has Hawley been emasculated?

And Sen. Hawley has taken it further by claiming masturbation is a bad thing for men.

Now that this is out there, I expect Vance and the rest of the crackpots like Marge and Gaetz will cosign this nonsense. Here's a rundown on obscenity ruling by the high court.

While Vance didn't scream about porn ban during the primary, this is what goes on the with religious right media outlets all the time. And as we've seen it then bubbles up until it reaches Fox News and becomes codified.

Christianists want censorship to be a part of the Republican platform so they could rid themselves of all the social progress we've made in the last hundred years.

Discussion

