Steve Bannon Says Trump Is Running In 2028

Jailbird and MAGA general Steve Bannon told his audience that he believes Trump is definitely running in 2028.

The Real America's Voice host was discussing the Time interview with his demented pal when he spewed this malarkey.

I view this latest nonsense from the MAGA cult as being part of a distraction campaign. Trying to throw the media away from his horrific poll numbers, yo-yo tariffs, and embarrassing Secretary of Defense.

BANNON: But the buried lead that people really haven't picked up on, he says it in context of Bush losing the election and how it would hurt President Trump politically on his own side. Politically, I thought he was turned out, not in his mind. His answer on the taxes relates directly, and this is easy to overcome, very easy to overcome, but it's in response to his running again in 2028. I don't think it's a random occurrence because President Trump doesn't do things randomly. That you launched the merch yesterday of Trump 2028 on his official merchandising store in tees and ball caps and other things, other swag, at the same time knew that the time interview would be out, would be out today. And in that answer, anybody that's been involved in politics at all says, hey, this guy's thinking through his reelect and seeing if this would hurt him or help him. Just saying.



Trump 28, 2028 is, it's happening. It's happening. And you can tell he's into it.

Trump has no use for the US Constitution or the rule of law so he definitely would entertain trying to run for a third term.

But nothing will cover up his brutal first 100 days. And moving forward, the outlook is just as bleak with him in charge.

If Trump truly is tinkering with the idea, it throws cold water on JD Vance or any other Republican thinking about running in 2028. The MAGAts will try to destroy anyone in their orbit who tries to go up against his wishes.

