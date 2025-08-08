Sources Say Steve Bannon Will Run For President In 2028

Steve Bannon is in the early stages of secretly plotting an audacious run for president in 2028, well-placed sources have said. Via the Daily Mail:

The campaign would divide the Make America Great Again movement Bannon helped build by setting up a herculean battle with Vice President JD Vance, who is all but certain to launch his own 2028 candidacy, potentially with Donald Trump's blessing.

A Bannon-Vance primary would trigger an explosive civil war within Trump's populist movement, pitting its original architect against its institutional inheritor.

Sources close to Steve Bannon and Trump have told Daily Mail the 71-year-old War Room host has begun soliciting political advice.

One source in Bannon's inner circle told the Daily Mail that the former strategist has privately ridiculed the prospect of Vance at the top of the ticket.

'Love him… but Vance is not tough enough to run in 2028,' the source said Bannon has conveyed to multiple people in his circles.

Bannon declined to comment to the Daily Mail while a spokesperson for Vance did not respond to a Daily Mail request for comment.