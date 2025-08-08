Sources Say Steve Bannon Will Run For President In 2028

Yeah, whatever.
By Susie MadrakAugust 8, 2025

Steve Bannon is in the early stages of secretly plotting an audacious run for president in 2028, well-placed sources have said. Via the Daily Mail:

The campaign would divide the Make America Great Again movement Bannon helped build by setting up a herculean battle with Vice President JD Vance, who is all but certain to launch his own 2028 candidacy, potentially with Donald Trump's blessing.

A Bannon-Vance primary would trigger an explosive civil war within Trump's populist movement, pitting its original architect against its institutional inheritor.

Sources close to Steve Bannon and Trump have told Daily Mail the 71-year-old War Room host has begun soliciting political advice.

One source in Bannon's inner circle told the Daily Mail that the former strategist has privately ridiculed the prospect of Vance at the top of the ticket.

'Love him… but Vance is not tough enough to run in 2028,' the source said Bannon has conveyed to multiple people in his circles.

Bannon declined to comment to the Daily Mail while a spokesperson for Vance did not respond to a Daily Mail request for comment.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon