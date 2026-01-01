2025 Crookie Good Guy For Journalism: ProPublica

Once again, the independent journalists at ProPublica are doing the work that most of or corporate media either won't take the time, or refuses to do.

We first learned that Kennedy wanted to shift research away from infectious diseases and vaccines and has said that the NIH should focus half of its budget on “preventive, alternative and holistic approaches to health," back in January from their reporting.

We found out what a $2 million per dose gene therapy revealed about drug pricing back in February.

We learned how Musk's SpaceX was secretly allowing investments from China in March, and the IG probing whether Trump and DOGE were trying to obtain private taxpayer data back in April.

They reported on Trump's attempt to get the EPA staff to snitch on DEI workers, which failed, back in May.

That same month we also learned about Trump leaning on African countries to get business for Elon Musk.

Their reporting on the corruption at the DHS has been extensive, whether it's the power given to them to investigate supposed drug traffickers, to ICE Barbie's campaign cash grab, to Noem funneling DHS ad contracts to her pals.

Their work in bringing us these stories and so many more have been invaluable in this age where there's a severe lack of investigative journalism, and for that, here's your Good Guy Crookie.