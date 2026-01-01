Laura Loomer: Crookie White House HR Officer Of 2025

Laura Loomer, the extremist without a single national security credential or even an actual job in the Trump administration, convinced the president of the United States to fire six real national security experts and officials, apparently because she convinced the elderly President Pu***y Grabber they were disloyal.

Loomer went on to become some kind of “loyalty enforcer” at the Pentagon, supposedly at the behest of Defense Secretary Pete “Signalgate” Hegseth. She also seems to have had a hand in getting a West Point ceremony for veterans’ advocate and Biden supporter Tom Hanks canceled and getting a West Point graduate and cybersecurity expert fired from the school’s social science department, apparently for the MAGA sin of having served in the Biden and George W. Bush administrations.

While she was at it, Loomer somehow wormed her way into getting exclusive photos from the Department of Homeland Security.

And now this absurd example of Trump’s “best people” has been made a Pentagon correspondent.