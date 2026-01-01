Laura Loomer: Crookie White House HR Officer Of 2025

I think we can all guess what Laura Loomer’s real ‘qualifications’ are.
Laura Loomer: Crookie White House HR Officer Of 2025
Credit: Twitter screenshot
By NewsHound EllenJanuary 1, 2026

Laura Loomer, the extremist without a single national security credential or even an actual job in the Trump administration, convinced the president of the United States to fire six real national security experts and officials, apparently because she convinced the elderly President Pu***y Grabber they were disloyal.

Loomer went on to become some kind of “loyalty enforcer” at the Pentagon, supposedly at the behest of Defense Secretary Pete “Signalgate” Hegseth. She also seems to have had a hand in getting a West Point ceremony for veterans’ advocate and Biden supporter Tom Hanks canceled and getting a West Point graduate and cybersecurity expert fired from the school’s social science department, apparently for the MAGA sin of having served in the Biden and George W. Bush administrations.

While she was at it, Loomer somehow wormed her way into getting exclusive photos from the Department of Homeland Security.

And now this absurd example of Trump’s “best people” has been made a Pentagon correspondent.

crookies_2025_final.jpg

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon