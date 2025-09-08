West Point Alumni Org Abruptly Cancels Tom Hanks Award Ceremony

Unlike President Bone Spurs, Tom Hanks has been a strong advocate for veterans and military members. Hanks had been set to receive the prestigious Sylvanus Thayer Award which, as The Washington Post noted, “recognizes an ‘outstanding citizen’ who did not attend West Point and has a distinguished record of service that exemplifies the academy’s ideals: ‘Duty, Honor, Country.’” A ceremony and parade had been scheduled for Sept. 25.

Although it’s not clear whether Hanks’ award has been canceled, too, the ceremony and parade have been.

More from The Post:

The decision marks a dramatic shift from June, when the association announced Hanks as its 2025 Thayer recipient. The alumni group cited his work acting in several movies portraying U.S. service members, including “Saving Private Ryan,” “Forrest Gump” and “Greyhound.” It also credited his producing of “Band of Brothers” and “The Pacific,” both World War II-themed miniseries, and his extensive advocacy for veterans. Hanks, the announcement noted, was a leading proponent for creation of the World War II Memorial in D.C.; supported efforts to build a national memorial for President Dwight D. Eisenhower, a celebrated Army general before entering politics; and served as national chairman for a massive fundraising campaign to establish what is now the National WWII Museum in New Orleans.

Donald Trump, on the other hand, dodged the draft with a probably-fake claim of bone spurs and called fallen troops “suckers” and “losers.” He also smeared John McCain's war-hero status for having been a prisoner of war.

But Hanks is not MAGA enough. Trump Fluffer Jeff Bezo’s Post probably would probably never come right out and say that, but it did point out that Hanks participated in a fundraiser for 2020 candidate Joe Biden and hosted a “Celebrating America” event organized by the Biden Inaugural Committee after Trump goons attacked the U.S. Capitol to prevent the certification of the 2020 election. Hanks also narrated a 2022 video that described the country as “stronger than we were a year ago today.” On Saturday Night Live, he reportedly lampooned Trump supporters.

In the eight months since he returned to the White House, Trump has cut VA benefits, has plans to abolish abortion care at VA facilities and thinks the military should serve as his personal fascist force.

Donnie Bone Spurs also thinks the military is too kind to people of color:

In January, Trump issued an executive order calling for a rollback of programs promoting diversity, equity and inclusion in the armed forces, saying leaders, curriculums and instructors at all of the U.S. service academies should be scrutinized. Other changes followed, including the cancellation of some classes and the disbanding of numerous “affinity groups” for cadets, such as the National Society of Black Engineers and Latin Cultural Club.

The Post hinted that Laura Loomer, Trump’s extremist, bigoted gal pal and close adviser, may be behind the cancellation of Hanks’ ceremony. Like her beloved, she has never spent a moment serving her country. Though I’m sure she and Trump think that her “service” to President Pu**y Grabber qualifies her. The Post article mentioned that after Loomer complained, a West Point graduate and cybersecurity expert named Jen Easterly was dismissed from the school’s social sciences department, apparently for the MAGA sin of having served in the Biden and George W. Bush administrations.