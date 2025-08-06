Laura Loomer Now A Pentagon Advisor

If there’s one person less qualified than Whiskeyleaks Pete Hegseth for evaluating personnel at the Pentagon it’s Laura Loomer. At least Hegseth spent some time serving in the military. Loomer is, essentially, a podcaster and social media provocateur.

But somehow Loomer has parlayed her – uh, closeness with President P**sy Grabber into becoming a Trump loyalty enforcer at the White House and now the Department of Defense.

Via The New Republic:

Far-right extremist Laura Loomer says that she is now working with the federal government to identify individuals within the Department of Defense who are leaking information to the press. Speaking with CNN in an interview published Monday, Loomer claimed that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had personally turned to her for help quieting down the noise coming from his department. The self-appointed “loyalty enforcer” has had enormous success influencing the Trump administration from the outside: An analysis by The Daily Beast found that at least 16 individuals were fired from the federal government after Loomer singled them out. … Chief Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell told the Beast that Hegseth “appreciates Laura Loomer’s outside advocacy.”

I’m guessing Hegseth turned to Loomer or was forced to accept her intrusion because Pentagon officials are going public with complaints about Hegseth’s incompetence. So, in true Trump administration fashion, instead of trying to improve Hegseth’s performance, the Pentagon is looking to fire anyone who doesn’t suck up.

We’re talking about national security here, where competence is crucial to America’s safety and security.

But in the current administration, loyalty to Trump is all that matters.

Clearly, Loomer fits that bill.