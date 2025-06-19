'I Don't Appreciate The Smirk': Dem Senator Puts Hegseth In His Place

Nevada Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth exchanged heated words during a congressional hearing Wednesday. Because our president is a former reality TV show star and his advisors and cabinet are filled with former Fox News personalities, it's not surprising Laura Loomer's name was brought up as Hegseth testified before the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Rosen asked Hegseth if he had spoken with Laura Loomer about dismissing General Timothy D. Haugh from his roles as director of the National Security Agency and U.S. Cyber Command, and that's when things got heated.

"I am going to move on to General Haugh," Rosen said. "The sudden and inexplicable dismissal of General Haugh."

"Public reports indicate that the removal of General Haugh, who has served his country proudly, has been influenced by social media influencer, an influencer, a personality on social media, Laura Loomer, who spreads conspiracy theories," she continued. "She's been denounced even by Republicans."

"And the idea is that any leaders within our agencies responsible for our nation's security, somebody would be dismissed based on the advice of a social media influencer, is alarming to say the least," she said. "It's surely not how we should be running our military."

"So, were you consulted regarding General Haugh's dismissal?" she asked. "Yes or no?"

"Well, Senator, I would not advise believing everything you read in the media," Hegseth said. "And I'm consulted on every single decision."

"I'm the decision-maker for the department, and we all serve at the pleasure of the president," he continued without answering the yes or no question. "And we have the prerogative to make those decisions for the country, and we did that."

"Did you personally approve Mr. Haugh's dismissal?" Rosen asked. "Yes or no?"

"Anyone coming or going at the Defense Department, especially at that level, would ultimately be a decision made by me, and I stand behind that," Hegseth replied.

"Did you relieve him?" Rosen asked. "Did you personally relieve him? Yes or no? Anyone at that level who is relieved would be relieved by the Secretary of Defense. Was there a specific justification for General Haugh's dismissal?"

"Ma'am, we all serve at the pleasure of the president, and the president deserves the type of commanders and advisors that he thinks will best equip him to accomplish the mission," Hegseth said, again not answering the simple question.

"Did you discuss General Haugh's dismissal with Laura Loomer prior to his removal?" Rosen pressed on.

"I don't discuss who I talk about anything with, but ultimately this is my decision, and he serves at the pleasure of the president, and that's why he's no longer there," Hegesth said.

"So, do you believe it's appropriate for any social media personality to influence personnel decisions in your department?" Rosen asked. "Yes or no?"

Hegseth tried to dismiss Rosen, but she explained that it doesn't work that way.

"I believe your time is up, Senator," Hegseth told Rosen.

"Oh, it is not up to you to tell me when my time is up," Rosen replied. "And I am going to say, Mr. Secretary, you're either feckless or complicit, you're not in control of your department, yours is unserious, it is shocking, you're not combating anti-Semitism within your ranks. It's a dangerous and pivotal time in our nation's history."

"I yield back," Rosen said, adding, "And I don't appreciate the smirk, sir. You are the Secretary of Defense."

Trump's administration is filled with conspiracy theorists, crackpots, and a 9/11 Truther like Laura Loomer is advising the so-called leader of the free world. Future historians are going to wonder how we arrived in this bizarre place.