GOP Senator Confesses During Hegseth Hearing: 'I'm Not In Prison Because Of My Wife'

This can't be real life.
By Conover KennardJanuary 14, 2025

There is a long list of reasons why Fox News personality Pete Hegseth isn't qualified to head the Department of Defense, and Democrats tore Donald's pick up like a chew toy. Maybe if Donald hadn't nominated a rapey drunk, then the confirmation hearing wouldn't be this brutal. Hegseth, like his hero, isn't capable of keeping his dick in his pants.

As Sen. Tim Kaine put it, "You have admitted that you had sex while you were married to wife two after you just had fathered a child by wife three."

Have no fear because Oklahoma Sen. Markwayne Mullin stepped up to smooth things over. Well, actually, no, but he tried!

"The only reason why I'm here and not in prison is because my wife loved me, too," Mullin said while dragging his wife into the shitshow. "I've changed, but I'm not perfect. But I found someone that thought I was perfect."

Talking to Hegseth's wife, Mullin said, "And for whatever reason, you love Pete, and I don't know why. But just like our Lord and Savior forgave me, my wife has had to forgive me more than once, too. And I'm sure you've had to forgive him, too."

"And so, thank you," he added.

'Thank you, Jennifer, for sticking by your adulterous husband' are words I didn't see on my Hegseth Confirmation Hearing Bingo card. I think Mullin needs to tell us a little bit more about how his wife kept him out of prison. Seems important!

Markwayne Mullin says he'd be in prison if his wife didn't love him and says she's had to forgive him more than once. He then asks Hegseth to detail a reason he loves his wife. Mullin has to remind him to mention his kids 😬

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-01-14T17:46:36.785Z

