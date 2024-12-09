Republicans Defend Hegseth: Everyone Else In DC Is A Drunk

Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) defended Pete Hegseth's admission that he had a drinking problem by claiming everybody else is a drunkard too.

Everyone is a drunk in DC!!!

Everyone is a lush in the media.

Vote for Pete!

Heather covered this yesterday:

TAPPER: What I'm saying is, when you're talking about drinking at 10 in the morning, that's a drinking problem. Now, it doesn't mean that there should be a stigma. MULLIN: Well, there's a lot of politicians that have a drinking problem, Jake. TAPPER: Yes, of course, but I guess my question is. MULLIN: Yeah, and there's probably a lot of media that has a drinking problem, too. And now, I don't drink. I've never, I haven't, well, I haven't tasted alcohol in many, many, many years and never had drink at all in my life, really.

And so, I really don't understand that.

Wat, wait, wait. Sen. Mullen is claiming he's never had a drink of alcohol nor understands it, but then claims he's qualified to deride politicians and the entire media for having a drinking problem?

This is both-siding the issue to the umpteenth degree.

MULLIN: But there's a lot of alcohol that flows through Washington, D.C. on a regular basis. And I wouldn't say that people are alcoholics or they have a drinking problem because of that. I don't see it at all. I don't see that being a problem. And I really wish that the media would move on and start focusing on what he can bring to the Secretary of Defense.

I have thoughts.

The SecDef is responsible for almost three million employees. It is imperative that any nominee looking to hold that office be scrutinized during the nomination process.

The Secretary of Defense also "exercises authority, direction, and control over the Department, which includes the separately organized military departments of Army, Navy, and Air Force, the Joint Chiefs of Staff providing military advice, the combatant commands, and defense agencies and field activities established for specific purposes."

When was the last nominee for Secretary of Defense that had a rape charge filed against them and a police report? Investigating Hegseth's behavior is certainly under the purview of the Senate and the media. It is their Constitutional responsibility.

I'd be the last person to determine who has a drinking problem, but in uncovering Hegseth's behavior, it appears alcohol has had a negative influence on Trump's pick. Pete has admitted to this fact while managing to drive the finances of two nonprofit organizations into the ground, one of which was chiefly funded by the Kochs. They paid a hefty settlement for him to go away quietly. The Department of Defense does not have that luxury.

That is relevant to his nomination. As for what Hegseth brings to the table, there is nothing that qualifies him to be the next SecDef. Zero. Zip. Nada.

Period.