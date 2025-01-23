CBS58 Fires Meterologist After She Criticizes Elon's Salute

Look, a private business such as a tv station can fire someone for breaching the terms of their contract, in this case, posting something controversial on her own Instagram page. But it's a very bad look for CBS58, to say the least, to fire someone immediately for criticizing Elon Musk's nazi salute. A suspension might have been more appropriate with a stern letter of warning.

This is the era we live in though, where nazi gestures are accepted unequivocally and those who speak out risk their livelihoods.

Source: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel



A Milwaukee TV weather forecaster has been dropped by her station A Milwaukee TV weather forecaster has been dropped by her station one day after she criticized Elon Musk on social media for his straight-arm gesture that many have likened to a Nazi salute. Staffers at WDJT-TV (Channel 58) were alerted by email on Wednesday that meteorologist Sam Kuffel had left the station. Her biography and picture had been removed from Channel 58 website by Wednesday afternoon. "Meteorologist Sam Kuffel is no longer employed at CBS58," said the staff memo from news director Jessie Garcia that was obtained by the Journal Sentinel. "A search for a replacement is underway." A spokeswoman for Weigel Broadcasting Co. confirmed via email late Wednesday that Kuffel was no longer with Channel 58. But the spokeswoman said she couldn't comment further because this was a personnel issue. On Tuesday, conservative radio host Dan O'Donnell sharply criticized Kuffel for her two Instagram posts, accusing her of "spreading the lie that Elon Musk was giving a Nazi salute" during the presidential inauguration. He labeled her posts "vulgar."

Sam Kuffel, a meteorologist for @CBS58, has reportedly been fired for criticizing Elon Musk’s arm gesture on her personal social media account. pic.twitter.com/dnhNGToTBr — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) January 22, 2025

And here are her Instagram posts, via wingnut Dan O'Donnell.