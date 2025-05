Bark Bark Woof Woof - going somewhere?

Mike the Mad Biologist - the backlash to the employee revolt;

Mock Paper Scissors - Booker reads the room, votes wrong anyway;

Obsidian Wings - they are sending their best;

The BradBlog - then they came for members of Congress.

Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with 'for MBRU' in the subject line).