Ben Shapiro Defends Trump's Racist Post: 'Doesn't Have The Attention Span'

The Daily Wire's Ben Shapiro defended Trump's racist shitpost on the Obamas, surmising Trump most likely didn't see the racist images because he doesn't have the attention span when he's shitposting at 3 AM.

Yeah, another ridiculous attempt to defend the indefensible.

SHAPIRO: There's a video that he posted over at Truth Social that apparently contains an image of the Obamas as apes. Now, obviously, ugly, terrible, stupid, all those things. Do I think the President Trump even watched the whole video? I have serious doubts. President Trump has a habit of late night truthing, where he just sort of gets up at 3 a.m., or he's up at 3 a.m., and he just starts truthing things out. And I'm almost certain that the President never watches the entirety of any video. I don't think he has the attention span to get through any of the videos that he's tweeted. I think if he sees that there is something that is pro-Trump, he puts it out there.

What a defense. Trump has the attention span of a three-year-old so he most likely didn't know what he was posting.

Gotcha.

Shapiro gives a few minutes of narration on the video to prove his point.

SHAPIRO: I don't think that that stuff is verifiably true, but as far as the video goes, the very, very tail end, like the very, very end, that's when you get the graphic of the Obamas as apes. Now, does that justify, and it doesn't justify anything, but I think that the suggestion that the president did not watch the entirety of the video and that he just put that out late at night because he watched the first 25 seconds of the video or 40 seconds of the video, I would say that that is extremely high probability that nonetheless will launch 1,000 think pieces. That sort of thing is, shall we say, self-defeating at the very least, aside from being immoral, if the president did it on purpose, which I don't think he did, that it is self-defeating. It is an own goal.

Self-defeating?

Shapiro pulls a Dinesh D'Souza styled defense of Trump.

Nice try.

Racism is what Trump does.