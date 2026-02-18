Epstein Files: UN Says Acts Are "Crimes Against Humanity"

The United Nations has entered the Epstein files chat, as reported by Aaron Parnas. Experts hired by the UN said the crimes committed by Jeffrey Epstein and friends made up a “global criminal enterprise” that met the legal standards of crimes against humanity. The Guardian reports the experts appointed by the UN human rights council believe crimes were “committed against a backdrop of supremacist beliefs, racism, corruption, and extreme misogyny.
The panel said the atrocities in the Epstein files released showed “commodification and dehumanisation of women and girls.” According to The Guardian, the panel released a statement:
“So grave is the scale, nature, systematic character, and transnational reach of these atrocities against women and girls, that a number of them may reasonably meet the legal threshold of crimes against humanity."
Europe Acts While United States Does Nothing
The Independent reports that America's European allies are quickly moving to bring the pedophiles to justice. Countries acting right now:
- United Kingdom
- France
- Norway
- Germany
- Poland
- Lithuania
- Turkey
The list of countries going after the criminals in the Epstein files grows daily. Meanwhile, the United States DOJ takes no action. Rep. Ted Lieu explains a reason the Trump administration is not moving to punish anyone:
UN Experts Concerned About DOJ Handling of Files
The Guardian noted that the UN experts were concerned about the U.S. Department of Justice's release of the Epstein files, especially since over 1,200 Epstein survivors were identified in the latest document dump at the end of January. The experts said the DOJ is engaging in "institutional gaslighting" and noted:
“The reluctance to fully disclose information or broaden investigations, has left many survivors feeling retraumatised."