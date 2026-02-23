'Bomb Cyclone' Shuts Down The East Coast

There's a lot of snow. It's piling up. It's very windy and power lines are coming down. What did you expect?
A powerful bomb cyclone, with near-hurricane-force wind gusts and heavy snow, was worse than forecasters predicted—Falling trees onto parked cars, cutting off power for nearly 400,000 people, and dumping over a foot of snow by Monday morning even as it continues to gain strength.
Millions have been affected by the storm, which was apparently named Hernando while I was asleep, which led to the cancellation of thousands of flights in up and down the East Coast and resulted in every state declaring a state of emergency.
Close to 400,000 people and rising have been affected by power outages in NYC. with around 700K people affected nationally. New Jersey was hit hardest by outages, with some 103,000 people without power at the time of writing. According to PowerOutage, at least 68,000 have also been cut off in Delaware, 33,000 in Maryland, and 22,000 in Virginia.