'Bomb Cyclone' Shuts Down The East Coast

Travel bans are widespread.
By Susie MadrakFebruary 23, 2026

There's a lot of snow. It's piling up. It's very windy and power lines are coming down. What did you expect?

A powerful bomb cyclone, with near-hurricane-force wind gusts and heavy snow, was worse than forecasters predicted—Falling trees onto parked cars, cutting off power for nearly 400,000 people, and dumping over a foot of snow by Monday morning even as it continues to gain strength.

Millions have been affected by the storm, which was apparently named Hernando while I was asleep, which led to the cancellation of thousands of flights in up and down the East Coast and resulted in every state declaring a state of emergency.

Close to 400,000 people and rising have been affected by power outages in NYC. with around 700K people affected nationally. New Jersey was hit hardest by outages, with some 103,000 people without power at the time of writing. According to PowerOutage, at least 68,000 have also been cut off in Delaware, 33,000 in Maryland, and 22,000 in Virginia.

Deliveristas ending their shift and about to head home over the Williamsburg Bridge, though the blizzard. One of them, Salvador,tells me he’s happy for the cutoff by the city.

“This is more dangerous than last snowstorm, harder to move in,” he tells me in Spanish.

Max Rivlin-Nadler (@maxrn.bsky.social) 2026-02-23T02:40:01.135Z

Blizzard barrel rolls.

ᴋʟᴀᵾs (@tinyklaus.com) 2026-02-23T01:55:21.806Z

Boston blizzard from the 46th floor.

Megan Kate Nelson 📚 (@mkn.bsky.social) 2026-02-23T12:23:40.139Z

⛄️ Steady as she goes with the Saturday evening Hi Res (IBM) GRAF model. Generally 1-2 ft of snow all along the I-95 from Philly to Boston. Coastal Gusts to hurricane force. ⛄️ #Blizzard #Blizzard2026 #snow

Jeff Berardelli (@weatherprof.bsky.social) 2026-02-22T01:28:48.595Z

The Blizzard Of ‘96. Philly just STOPPED that year.

We had T-shirts made "I survived the blizzard of the century and the Flood of 3 decades" They threw the snow in the rivers (because... where else?) and when it melted, we had a flood.

MorbidAnjel (@morbidanjel.bsky.social) 2026-01-06T18:44:07.958Z

Who got most snow in northeast blizzard? Compare snowfall totals for NYC, Boston, Philly, more

NYUP.com (@nyup.com) 2026-02-23T13:24:06.221Z

Boston25 with advice on best times to go out and start clearing the snow today 😅
#MaWX #Noreaster #blizzard

Boston Metro Weather Forecast Bot (@boston-4castbot.bsky.social) 2026-02-23T12:33:43.651Z

Up to two feet of heavy snow are expected to hit the area, and a blizzard warning has been extended to Boston, North Shore, Southeastern Massachusetts, and Rhode Island through Tuesday morning.

www.bostonglobe.com/2026/02/22/m...

(@gregjarboe.bsky.social) 2026-02-23T10:36:46.051Z

