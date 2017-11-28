Trump Says He'll Blame Democrats If The Government Shuts Down

Donald Trump whined at his press conference about Democrats skipping his meeting before declaring that he will blame the Democrats if Republicans decide to shut down the federal government, despite having control of both chambers of Congress and the White House.

Trump decided to speak to the press pool today after Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Nancy Pelosi canceled their meeting with Trump after he attacked them on Twitter right before their meeting.

After discussing North Korea's launch of a ballistic missile, the president discussed his tax reform plans, gesturing toward two chairs empty on either side of him while he spoke to the press, in a lame effort to shame the two missing Democrats.

After comments by Mattis, Ryan and McConnell, the press began yelling questions at him.

A reporter asked if he'd blame the Democrats if the government shuts down in December. The question was dumb, but the answer was dumber.

Trump replied, "If that happens we would absolutely blame the Democrats, if it happens it's going to be over illegals pouring into the country. Crime pouring into the country. No border wall."

Since he's the president and his party controls the two chambers of Congress, it's his fault if, as he says, "illegals and crime" are pouring into our country. What are they doing to stop it?

He continued, "We want strong funding for the military, they don't. As an example, they want high taxes, we're gonna cut taxes."

See, they like blue crayons and we like the green ones.

Then he made an unusual comment saying that because North Korea launched a missile, the Democrats may come around on tax reform?

"Two hours ago a missile was launched. I think that will have a HUGE effect on Schumer and Pelosi, I think, we'll see. We're going to learn very soon. They should be calling immediately and say we want to see you, but probably they won't because nothing to them is important other than raising taxes. That's the only thing they like doing is raising taxes."

Nancy Pelosi had the perfect response to Trump's grandstanding.

.@realDonaldTrump now knows that his verbal abuse will no longer be tolerated. His empty chair photo opp showed he’s more interested in stunts than in addressing the needs of the American people. Poor Ryan and McConnell relegated to props. Sad! — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) November 28, 2017

It's time for them to remember who controls the government. It's not Democrats.