When Judge Napolitano Is The Voice Of Reason Against Kayleigh McEnany

Judge Napolitano was the adult in the Varney & Co., room today when the panel members was upset that Sen. Schumer and Nancy Pelosi decided not to go and meet with Trump on a number of issues after he tweeted he didn't see a deal coming between them.

The two Democratic minority leaders were supposed to meet with Trump today to discuss a host of issues including keeping the government open, but then Trump attacked them in a tweet.

Meeting with “Chuck and Nancy” today about keeping government open and working. Problem is they want illegal immigrants flooding into our Country unchecked, are weak on Crime and want to substantially RAISE Taxes. I don’t see a deal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 28, 2017

Upon reading it, the top Democrats then ditched Trump in favor of hopefully having more meaningful discussions with their Republican colleagues in Congress instead of wasting time with Donald.

FBN's Stuart Varney was very insulted by this news when he cut in to report on it.

Stuart then brought on - you guessed it, RNC spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany for her opinion.

"There's one person that has made bipartisanship work and that's President Trump," Kayleigh opined.

She's talking about the deal he supposedly struck with them back in September on immigration reform.

"If you want to be bipartisan - you show up, you meet and talk things out like adults. You don't do the same thing you criticized Ted Cruz for doing, shutting down the government. It seems we're going down the path, they want of the one of the obstructionist, " the new RNC spokesperson said.

The Dems are not doing the same thing Cruz did at all.

But she casually blamed the Democrats if the federal government does shut down even though they haven't called for it or made a scene like Ted Cruz did, who bragged he was going to shut down the government if he didn't get his way.

Varney had a different take from the Trump tweet as he often does and spun it into a positive for the president.

"Could it mean that he Democrats think maybe the Republicans ARE going to get the votes they need in the Senate, therefore they don't want to be a part of what they call a show meeting. Is that a possibility here," he said.

Ash replied, "Maybe, maybe. They want to continue to negotiate, which is always good."

Republicans do hold majorities in both houses of Congress. They can pass whatever they want to pass without one single Democratic vote, assuming they could get their acts together enough to do that.

Enter Judge Napolitano, who jumped in, cutting off Ash.

Judge Nap said, "If I wanted to negotiate with you would I insult you when you're on your way over to my house?"

Varney replied, "Probably not."

Judge Nap said, "So, they turned around and went home."

All this bizarre hand-wringing was quickly offset by one bout of intellectual honesty.

The always-apologizing-for-Trump-Varney seemed somehow stumped that he missed this obvious association.

As for Kayleigh. Well, it's Kayleigh...'Nuff said.