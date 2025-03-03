Ron Wyden Doing What Every Dem Should Do For Donald's Address To Congress

Bravo to Senator Wyden for leading the way and refusing to attend. Every Dem should.
Ron Wyden Doing What Every Dem Should Do For Donald's Address To Congress
Credit: Flickr / U.S. Forest Service/CC license 2.0
By Conover KennardMarch 3, 2025

Oregon Democrat U.S. Senator Ron Wyden is doing precisely what all Democrats should do for Donald Krasnov Trump's State of the Union address on Tuesday night. While some Democrats are not boycotting Donald's address to a joint session of Congress, they are inviting former federal workers to the speech as a way to protest the mass firings and funding cuts by Trump/DOGE/Musk, according to the New York Times.

Words escape me to say how ridiculously pathetic that is. At least Wyden is getting it right by skipping the cringe-fest. Instead, he will hold a town hall at 6 p.m. PT on Tuesday, which will be streamed on Facebook. Republican town halls have been littered with angry crowds over the firings and cuts to our safety nets while the co-presidents open the floodgates to corruption in our country.

Hope to see you there

Senator Ron Wyden (@wyden.senate.gov) 2025-03-02T21:34:15.243Z

To the Democrats planning to attend the attention-starved co-president's State of the Union address, walk the fuck out of it in unison. That would take brass ovaries, and balls. Fight this shit. Or be like Wyden, and hold town halls.

Every disastrous thing that's happening right now is on the Republicans, and their shit stain of a president. They control all branches. Democrats should hold town halls in Republican areas, too.

Donald danced while Americans were dying from COVID, and he's dancing again with his co-president after firing hard working Americans.

Democrats need to call this shit out. Don't normalize his repugnant behavior by attending his State of the Union address.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon