Ron Wyden Doing What Every Dem Should Do For Donald's Address To Congress

Oregon Democrat U.S. Senator Ron Wyden is doing precisely what all Democrats should do for Donald Krasnov Trump's State of the Union address on Tuesday night. While some Democrats are not boycotting Donald's address to a joint session of Congress, they are inviting former federal workers to the speech as a way to protest the mass firings and funding cuts by Trump/DOGE/Musk, according to the New York Times.

Words escape me to say how ridiculously pathetic that is. At least Wyden is getting it right by skipping the cringe-fest. Instead, he will hold a town hall at 6 p.m. PT on Tuesday, which will be streamed on Facebook. Republican town halls have been littered with angry crowds over the firings and cuts to our safety nets while the co-presidents open the floodgates to corruption in our country.

For folks asking if I'm going to attend Trump's joint address to Congress on Tuesday: no. Instead, I'm choosing to hear directly from Oregonians and will be hosting an open-to-all town hall on Facebook live. The event will be streamed here: https://t.co/AjvUvJjj1j — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) March 2, 2025

To the Democrats planning to attend the attention-starved co-president's State of the Union address, walk the fuck out of it in unison. That would take brass ovaries, and balls. Fight this shit. Or be like Wyden, and hold town halls.

Every disastrous thing that's happening right now is on the Republicans, and their shit stain of a president. They control all branches. Democrats should hold town halls in Republican areas, too.

Donald danced while Americans were dying from COVID, and he's dancing again with his co-president after firing hard working Americans.

Democrats need to call this shit out. Don't normalize his repugnant behavior by attending his State of the Union address.